Tampa weather: Strong afternoon storms expected Monday

The Brief Atmospheric conditions over Tampa Bay will trigger strong afternoon and evening storms Monday, bringing frequent lightning and heavy rain. Deep layer moisture will keep rain chances high through mid-week before drier air potentially arrives by the weekend. Local weather guidance urges residents to head indoors immediately whenever thunder is heard in the area.



Upper-level low pressure containing cold air aloft will drive scattered to heavy afternoon and evening thunderstorms across Tampa Bay on Monday.

Stormy conditions forecast

What we know:

An upper-level atmospheric system holding cold air overhead is set to ignite solid chances for afternoon and evening storms on Monday.

High moisture levels across the area will keep rain and thunderstorm chances elevated for the next several days.

Meteorologists advise everyone to seek shelter indoors as soon as thunder roars.

Weekend weather outlook

What we don't know:

Forecasters are watching for potential drier air pushing into the region by the weekend, though exact timing remains uncertain.

FOX 13 meteorologists will fine-tune the long-term forecast as atmospheric conditions evolve through the week.