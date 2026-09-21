Tampa weather: Strong afternoon storms expected Monday
TAMPA, Fla. - Upper-level low pressure containing cold air aloft will drive scattered to heavy afternoon and evening thunderstorms across Tampa Bay on Monday.
Stormy conditions forecast
What we know:
An upper-level atmospheric system holding cold air overhead is set to ignite solid chances for afternoon and evening storms on Monday.
High moisture levels across the area will keep rain and thunderstorm chances elevated for the next several days.
Meteorologists advise everyone to seek shelter indoors as soon as thunder roars.
Weekend weather outlook
What we don't know:
Forecasters are watching for potential drier air pushing into the region by the weekend, though exact timing remains uncertain.
FOX 13 meteorologists will fine-tune the long-term forecast as atmospheric conditions evolve through the week.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official weather forecast updates provided by local meteorology teams tracking Florida atmospheric patterns.