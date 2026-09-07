Tampa bicyclist killed after being hit by vehicle on Hillsborough Avenue: Police

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The Brief A male bicyclist died Monday morning following a crash on East Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers responded to the collision in the 3600 block just before 5:43 a.m, TPD said. The deadly crash is under investigation, and traffic delays remain possible in the area.



A bicyclist was killed Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa bicyclist deadly crash

What we know:

Police responded to the 3600 block of East Hillsborough Avenue around 5:43 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist, TPD said.

Officers arrived to find a male bicyclist who had suffered critical injuries. He died at the scene near the Live Oaks Square neighborhood and East Tampa area, according to police.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Hillsborough Avenue closure

What you can do:

Traffic is currently closed on Hillsborough Avenue and is being diverted between 34th Street and 37th Street, police said.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes while investigators work at the scene.

Crash investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released information regarding the driver of the vehicle or said whether any criminal charges or traffic citations will be issued. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

What's next:

The investigation is in its early stages. TPD said additional information will be released as it becomes available.