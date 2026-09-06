Woman dead after running red light and crashing with gasoline truck in Hernando County, FHP reports

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The Brief A 25-year-old Webster woman died after her SUV collided with a tractor-trailer at a highway intersection. Authorities said the woman ran a red light on US 98 before striking the truck. The 53-year-old truck driver was traveling northbound under a green light when the crash occurred.



A 25-year-old Webster woman died after running a red light and crashing into a tractor-trailer on US-98 in Hernando County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Fatal crash on US 98

What we know:

FHP said the woman was driving a Jeep Cherokee eastbound on U.S. 98 around 6:30 p.m. At the same time, a 53-year-old St. Petersburg man was driving a gasoline tractor-trailer northbound on Kettering Road, according to reports.

As both vehicles reached the intersection, FHP stated the tractor-trailer entered at the green light. Reports say the Jeep drove through a red light and collided with the semi-truck. First responders rushed the woman to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to FHP.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Crash details under review

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of either driver involved in the collision. It remains unknown if weather, speed, or impairment played a role in the crash.