Woman dead after running red light and crashing with gasoline truck in Hernando County, FHP reports
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - A 25-year-old Webster woman died after running a red light and crashing into a tractor-trailer on US-98 in Hernando County on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
Fatal crash on US 98
What we know:
FHP said the woman was driving a Jeep Cherokee eastbound on U.S. 98 around 6:30 p.m. At the same time, a 53-year-old St. Petersburg man was driving a gasoline tractor-trailer northbound on Kettering Road, according to reports.
As both vehicles reached the intersection, FHP stated the tractor-trailer entered at the green light. Reports say the Jeep drove through a red light and collided with the semi-truck. First responders rushed the woman to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to FHP.
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
Crash details under review
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the names of either driver involved in the collision. It remains unknown if weather, speed, or impairment played a role in the crash.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a state highway patrol report detailing the initial crash investigation.