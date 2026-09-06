Man found asleep behind wheel in Hillsborough County faces DUI charges: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - A 28-year-old man faces multiple charges after deputies found him asleep behind the wheel of a running car on Friday night in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Sleeping driver found on Falkenburg Road
What we know:
Deputies said they found Sonny Vera, 28, sleeping inside a running vehicle on Falkenburg Road at 10:36 p.m. Friday. Members of the sheriff's office DUI Squad responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.
According to HCSO, Vera refused to take a field sobriety test. Deputies also said they discovered an open beer inside his vehicle.
Vera was arrested and charged with a second DUI conviction, a second or subsequent refusal to submit to testing, and violation of driver's license restrictions.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.