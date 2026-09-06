Man found asleep behind wheel in Hillsborough County faces DUI charges: HCSO

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The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a driver after deputies found him sleeping inside a running car on Falkenburg Road. Investigators said the man refused field sobriety testing and had an open beer in his vehicle. The arrest comes as deputies step up patrols across Hillsborough County to catch impaired drivers over Labor Day weekend.



A 28-year-old man faces multiple charges after deputies found him asleep behind the wheel of a running car on Friday night in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Sleeping driver found on Falkenburg Road

What we know:

Deputies said they found Sonny Vera, 28, sleeping inside a running vehicle on Falkenburg Road at 10:36 p.m. Friday. Members of the sheriff's office DUI Squad responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

According to HCSO, Vera refused to take a field sobriety test. Deputies also said they discovered an open beer inside his vehicle.

Vera was arrested and charged with a second DUI conviction, a second or subsequent refusal to submit to testing, and violation of driver's license restrictions.