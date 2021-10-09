Police searching for suspect who shot, killed Tampa boarding house operator

Tampa police are investigating after a man who runs a boarding house was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

It happened shortly after 4:15 a.m. on the 9400 block of N 46th St.

According to officers, the man was in the back of the house when he was shot in the upper back.

Police say several people were inside the boarding house at the time of the shooting and one of the occupants called 9-1-1.

Officers found the man bleeding from his chest conscious and breathing.

Tampa Fire Rescue took the man to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect is described as being thin with dark skin, short black hair and a beard.

