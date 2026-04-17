Tampa's Breakaway Music Festival brings EDM crowds, economic boost and inclusion to the city

The Brief More than 32,000 EDM fans are expected at Raymond James Stadium for the two-day Breakaway Music Festival, featuring 25 artists including headliners Tiësto and Dom Dolla. Organizers say the event will include immersive production elements like pyrotechnics, lasers and large-scale visuals, while generating about 200 local jobs and economic impact. Ahead of the festival, Tampa nonprofit Project Focus received a behind-the-scenes tour, highlighting music’s role in supporting young adults with developmental disabilities.



Tens of thousands of electronic dance music (EDM) fans are expected at Raymond James Stadium for the two-day Breakaway Music Festival Friday and Saturday.

"This festival in particular is one of our largest," Breakaway president Jarrod Fucci said. "We'll welcome over 32,000 fans over the course of the next two days, marking this as one of Breakaway's largest festivals to date."

The backstory:

This is the third year Tampa has hosted Breakaway.

There will be 25 nationally touring artists performing on multiple stages over two days, including headliners Tiësto on Friday and Dom Dolla on Saturday.

Organizers say the experience is going to be immersive with pyrotechnics, lasers, fire and video displays.

"Everyone can tap their foot and have a good time to a DJ," Fucci said. "The dance music community is such a special place."

Big picture view:

Festival organizers say the event brings around 200 local jobs to the area.

"Breakaway is a special event like many of the events that come here. They not only help us out at the Tampa Sports Authority by filling this building, but they also bring a huge economic impact to the city, the county and this community," David Moss, vice president of stadium operations for the Tampa Sports Authority, said.

On Friday morning, before the festival gates officially opened at 4 p.m., Breakaway welcomed a very special group of VIPs with Project Focus, a Tampa-based nonprofit serving young adults with developmental disabilities. Many of the nonprofit’s programs focus on the arts.

What they're saying:

"We utilize music, dance, movement as a powerful, therapeutic tool to help build confidence, to build social and communication skills and to build that independence that we all strive for," Project Focus executive director Clayton Clemens said.

Courtesy: Nate Sukley/Breakaway

During the tour, the group got a close-up look at the stages, sound equipment and day-of preparations.

"Music is my passion," Zachary Mueller, 30, who participates in programs with Project Focus, told FOX 13. "The tour is good. I love the stage with the artists."

Event details

For more details on the Breakaway schedule, click here.