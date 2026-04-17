Tampa brush fire grows quickly, spreads to Copeland Park: TFR

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The Brief Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire along North 15th Street, which spread to Copeland Park Friday evening. Flames threatened several pavilions and crews had to evacuate the park. Crews contained the fire within 30 minutes and no one was hurt, according to TFR.



Tampa Fire Rescue firefighters battled a quickly moving brush fire that spread to Copeland Park Friday evening.

What we know:

Captain Henry Williams with Tampa Fire Rescue explained the fire started along the 11000 block of North 15th Street. When crews arrived shortly after 7 p.m., the blaze quickly grew in intensity, spreading across the middle portion of the park.

Crews had to call for additional resources to put out the fire and began to protect the pavilions that were threatened.

Dig deeper:

Fire crews had to evacuate the park and then block off the entrance so no one could get inside.

Homes nearby were not threatened. However, residents were told to stay indoors because of the smoky conditions.

Courtesy: Ashley Hernandez

The fire was contained within 30 minutes.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the fire started.

What's next:

Firefighters will remain on the scene to continue to clean up after the fire and monitor areas that were burned.