Tampa businesses can begin applying for 'One Tampa' relief funds Tuesday

Businesses within the city of Tampa that are financially strained because of the COVID-19 pandemic can begin applying for funding to help ease the stress.

Last week, city officials launched the "One Tampa" program to help individuals, families and businesses who are experiencing a decrease in their bank accounts directly because of the novel coronavirus' impact on the economy.

Individuals were able to begin applying for the last week. Now, businesses can begin applying Tuesday, April 21.

For businesses that qualify, the program will pay up to $4,000 for one month’s rent or mortgage, and up to $1,000 towards a utility bill.

The program will pay up to $1,000 towards an individual’s or family’s rent or mortgage for one month. It will also pay up to $250 towards a utility bill.

The money comes from a variety of sources, including donations. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lightning, and the Rays have donated $100,000 each. The city is looking for additional donations.

LINK: For details, go to www.OneTampa.org.