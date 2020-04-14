'One Tampa' program will provide cash for families, businesses impacted by coronavirus shutdown

The city of Tampa just kicked off a new program to help people and businesses that are in dire straits financially because of COVID-19.

“For all of you facing struggles, know that we are here for you and help is on the way,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said as she announced the ‘One Tampa: Relief Now, Rise Together’ program.

The program will pay up to $1,000 towards an individual’s or family’s rent or mortgage for one month. It will also pay up to $250 towards a utility bill.

For businesses that qualify, the program will pay up to $4,000 for one month’s rent or mortgage, and up to $1,000 towards a utility bill.

The money comes from a variety of sources, including donations. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lightning, and the Rays have donated $100,000 each. The city is looking for additional donations.

Individuals can apply starting this Friday, April 17.

Businesses can apply starting next Tuesday, April 21.

LINK: For details, go to www.OneTampa.org.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

