Tampa CRA delays Rays stadium funding vote until August

The Brief Tampa City Council – which acts as the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) – voted 5-2 Thursday to delay a vote on funding for the new Tampa Bay Rays stadium until August 20. Those who voted in favor of pushing it back to August say it allows for more time to negotiate. Two council members voted no to delaying the vote to August because they want to wait and see what impacts a November property tax ballot measure could have.



The Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) voted 5-2 Thursday to delay a vote on funding for the proposed Tampa Bay Rays stadium until August 20.

City Council Chair Alan Clendenin initially submitted a memo, requesting to delay the vote until July 23.

"The negotiations behind the scenes are still not completed. So, the Rays organization, the county, and the city, and also our CRA attorney, I believe, has been part of this discussion," Clendenin said.

Council member Lynn Hurtak said she hadn’t heard any updates from staff or from the Rays, arguing any conversations should include the entire CRA board.

"They didn't come to me, I went to them. Because the phones work both ways," Clendenin said in response. "The agenda item was posted, and I was concerned because of information that – I mean, I pay attention to what's happening as well. I do my research, and I also serve on the Tampa Sports Authority. So, I'm involved in a lot of conversations. I picked up the phone and called them. I said, ‘Where are we on negotiations?’ They said they're still ongoing. So, what is the point of having this discussion today if they are still negotiating?"

Tampa Bay Rays stadium funding

By the numbers:

At the center of the debate is a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would outline the city's financial commitment to the $2.3 billion ballpark project. The proposal includes a 31,000-seat stadium and a 130-acre mixed-use development near Hillsborough College’s Dale Mabry campus.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says she supports the Rays coming to Tampa. Image is courtesy of the Tampa Bay Rays.

As reported last month, the proposal has the county contributing about $796 million and the city of Tampa contributing about $180 million. The Rays would contribute approximately $1.27 billion.

When it comes to the city’s portion, $100 million would be drawn from the Drew Park CRA and $80 million from the Community Investment Tax.

Vote delay

What we know:

The motion to delay the vote to August passed 5-2, with council members Hurtak and Charlie Miranda voting no to pushing it back two months, arguing they first want to see what happens with a property tax measure heading to Florida voters this November.

"If you want to go the right way, we should go to after the public votes on whether or not they want to lower the ad valorem tax," Miranda said. "So, my opinion is to have it anytime after the vote is taken on whatever date it is in November. If not, we're just fooling ourselves."

"I don't want to continue to prepare month after month, reminding myself what I needed to say every single month. I don't want the public to keep having to take time off of work to come out here to speak," Hurtak said. "So, my motion is to take this off the agenda until it's time that it's ready to come back on."

Divided community

What they're saying:

While city leaders debate the timeline, some residents in Drew Park — the neighborhood wedged between Tampa International Airport and Dale Mabry Boulevard — fear this massive project proposed for their neighborhood will ultimately price them out. Some believe the Drew Park CRA should address existing neighborhood issues first.

Several residents spoke during public comment at Thursday’s Tampa CRA meeting.

"You guys are the ones that need to protect us. So, if you're not being asked at the table, figure it out and protect us," Drew Park Community Advisory Committee (CAC) Chair Maritza Astorquiza said.

Meanwhile, supporters of the proposed project point to the economic impact and the nearly 12,000 jobs it will reportedly bring to the area.

Response to community concerns

The other side:

Rays CEO Ken Babby addressed residents’ concerns at a Drew Park community meeting Wednesday night.

"We’re trying to build something you’re going to be really proud of," Babby said during that meeting. "We want to live in this development, too. We want this to be our home."

Following Thursday’s decision to delay the vote, the Rays released a statement: "We are working alongside the county and city on definitive documents and look forward to bringing those forward to the county and city very soon."