Bullard Family Foundation volunteers fill 30,000 backpacks for Tampa students in need

The Brief Over 200 volunteers gathered at the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy at Sligh Middle Magnet School to fill 30,000 backpacks with classroom essentials like notebooks, pencils and folders. The upcoming Back-to-School Bash at Raymond James Stadium offers roughly 10 events in one, providing students with health physicals, dental screenings, eye exams, free glasses, haircuts, food and fun. Filled backpacks will be distributed to students during the community event on Saturday, Aug. 8, starting at 9:01 a.m.



It is that time of year again, and leadership is focused on celebrating excellence and preparing families for another school year.

Bullard Family Foundation Big Backpack Build

The backstory:

At the ninth annual Bullard Family Foundation's Big Backpack Build, more than 200 volunteers gathered at the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy at Sligh Middle Magnet School. Working in assembly line fashion, volunteers worked together to fill 30,000 backpacks with classroom essentials like notebooks, pencils and folders. Then, the supplies are transported by a big truck to Raymond James Stadium.

Every school supply placed inside a backpack represents much more than just tools for learning. Thaddeus Bullard of the Bullard Family Foundation emphasized the importance of moving the needle by addressing hidden obstacles, such as vision or dental issues that can prevent a child from learning.

Principal Angela Brown of Sligh Middle School noted that serving one of the highest student populations living in poverty makes providing these tools invaluable, ensuring kids can come to school ready to find success with no price tag attached.

Free back-to-school resources

Why you should care:

The impact extends far beyond pencils and notebooks. The backpacks stuffed during the event will be handed out to students during the Bullard Family Foundation's Back-to-School Bash next month. Described by Thaddeus Bullard as roughly 10 events in one, the upcoming gathering features health physicals, dental screenings, eye exams with brand-new pairs of glasses, haircuts, food and fun. All of these backpacks will be distributed during the event taking place on Saturday, Aug. 8, at Raymond James Stadium, beginning at 9:01 a.m.

For more information on next month's event, click here.