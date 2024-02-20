2 dead in crash near Busch Gardens: TPD

Two people were killed in a crash late Monday night in Tampa, according to police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of McKinley Drive and Bougainvillea Avenue at 8 p.m. on Monday. On the scene, they found one man and one woman dead.

Police said they closed the intersection until the investigation is completed. The cause of the death is still under investigation.