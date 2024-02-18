Search underway for missing boaters in Gulf of Mexico

A search is underway in the Gulf of Mexico from Stump Pass to Longboat Pass for four missing men.

The men left Venice around 8 a.m. Saturday and did not return Saturday night as planned, according to a family member.

The vehicle and boat trailer the men left behind were found at the Marina Park Boat

Ramp, near the Historic Venice Train Depot.

Courtesy: City of Venice

The missing boaters are identified as Angel Hernandez Munoz, 38, of North Port; Ruben Mora Sr., 54, of Port Charlotte; Julio Cesar Cordero Briones, 37, of North Port; and Vargas Parra, 35, of North Port.

The group’s vessel is a 1995 23-foot white SportCraft, registration # FL9937HC.

The search will continue throughout the night and Monday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 941-486-2444.