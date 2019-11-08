Tampa dry cleaner offers free flag-cleaning service

article

One business in South Tampa wants to help you fly Old Glory proudly for Veterans Day -- and all year long.

Zips Dry Cleaners on South Dale Mabry is offering to clean and press your American flag for free. You don't have to be a dry-cleaning customer there. They are offering the free service to everyone with a flag.

"We do it because we just feel it's important to be respectful and to honor the flag and honor those who have served," explained Zips owner Michael Montante.

The staff at Zips says they take special care of the flags they receive. They make sure to keep the flags on hangers at all times when not in the washer or pressed.

Montante says the flags turn out as good as new.

"I think a lot of people don't even know to get their flags cleaned and pressed," he continued. "I think a lot of them go fly them and when they get worn they replace them."

Zipps Dry Cleaners is located 2206 S. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. They are open every day except Sunday.