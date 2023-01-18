Tampa entrepreneur lands role in movie about Jeff Bezos life

From your fingertips to your front door and now into space. It seems there’s nothing Amazon can’t do. But, it wasn’t always so and a new movie is in the works about Jeff Bezos' entrepreneurial journey.

A new movie called "Bezos: The Beginning" stars Armando Gutierrez as Jeff Bezos. Tampa resident Nick Friedman plays Bezos’s first employee, Shel Kaphan, the tech wizard who got the website off the ground.

"Shel basically did all the heavy lifting," stated Friedman, who is the co-founder of College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving.

READ: Tom Hanks says he turned down Jeff Bezos' offer to go to space

It’s a brand that has grown to give Friedman the chance to be co-executive producer and co-star of the new Bezos film, which Friedman says is the first to focus on how Bezos started Amazon. Friedman says the movie is both entertaining and educational.

Nick Friedman, the founder of College Hunks Hauling Junk, is acting in a movie about Jeff Bezos life.

"I didn’t realize Bezos was from Miami, that he had an immigrant father from Cuba, and that he really had a pretty cushy executive job that he threw away for to go launch a business on the internet selling books," Friedman explained.

READ: Jeff Bezos responds to Amazon warehouse collapse after celebrating Blue Origin space trip

The film may strike a chord with those who might consider starting their own business and dream of making it big.

"One of the early names for Amazon.com was Relentless.com," shared Friedman. "Because he was just so relentless and tenacious and gritty and going after investors and proving his model and working long hours."

College Hunks Hauling Junk employees raise hands together in show of solidarity.

Friedman has appeared on reality shows, but he says acting isn’t easy as one might think. He says the new movie "Bezos: The Beginning" shows how hard it was to start the business that so easily brings what you want right to your door.

The film is scheduled to start streaming on January 24 on platforms including Apple TV, I-Tunes, Google Play and Amazon Instant Video.