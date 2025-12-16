North River District firefighters raise funds for mental health with yearly calendar

The Brief The 2026 North River Firefighters Charity Calendar will soon be ready for purchase. Firefighters go shirtless to help raise funds for mental health. Firefighter and EMT Gavinn Greeman was also selected by the international Australian Firefighters Calendar. It comes with a global reach and millions are raised for donations. North River Fire District works to prioritize mental health with additional counseling, peer support connections and a therapy dog.



A new year calls for a new calendar, and the North River Fire District in Manatee County will soon be selling their 2026 charity calendar.

At North River Fire District, an idea to help raise additional support for their mental health fund, sparked a lot of interest. And, this year's calendar shoot came with a surprise twist for one of the firefighters.

READ: Kendra Scott jewelry pieces helping Muma Children’s Hospital patients

What we know:

"It gave everybody a reason to work out a little extra, eat a little better and playing and joking helps with mental health too," said Captain Chris Carver.

It involved a photo shoot and a calendar compiled that goes toward supporting a cause that impacts many throughout Manatee County and beyond.

"Our district is doing a really good job handing this full speed and giving us every resource we need to make sure it doesn’t affect us. In the last years, it has really affected our local area. We’ve lost a few members and losing anybody is too much for something like this, and it’s a hard thing to help because you don’t see it coming till it’s too late," said Carver.

MORE: Retired officer who responded to Parkland shooting talks mental stress with Tarpon Springs officers

Why you should care:

Research shows firefighters are up to three times more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

"We are everyone’s 911 call. We are there on everybody’s bad day. To help them and support them any way we can. We have different programs they hold for us to help better our minds to do them every day," said firefighter and EMT Mark Fontana.

The North River Firefighters Charity Calendar helps raise funds to help with the cause. Paying for things like additional counseling beyond insurance, peer support connections and the North River therapy dog.

"I felt honored for the cause. To support our brothers and sisters and everything we have to endure every day," said Fontana.

READ: Lt. Perry's Place provides safe space for first responders of Manatee, Sarasota counties

The backstory:

"It's nice for the photo shoots I’m having fun, but I’m also able to support a greater cause," said firefighter and EMT Gavinn Greeman.

Firefighter and EMT Gavinn Greeman's 'January' photo got more attention than he expected when it caught the eye of the 2026 international Australian Firefighters Calendar. He was selected for their calendar, which has a global reach and raises millions in donations.

The Australian Firefighters Calendar helped donate to the Pasadena Humane Society after the LA fires and to the Kerr County Relief fund to assist Texas communities affected by floods.

"That was a surprise. A big, big surprise," said Greeman.

At North River Fire District, this crew hopes stepping outside their comfort zone will help others.

MORE: Bay Area mom works to raise awareness for suicide prevention as more lawsuits filed over social media's role

"I know that’s a lot of things people struggle with. People are just afraid to talk about it and I think it would be good for anybody to see it’s with mental health," said Greeman.

What's next:

The 2026 North River Firefighters Charity Calendar will soon be available for purchase. They will be sold at the admin station for North River Fire District, which is located at 1225 14th Avenue West in Palmetto.

For more information, contact newlandk@nrfd.org