Tampa film lab sees Gen Z fueling film photography comeback

The Brief Coastal Film Lab processes and digitizes color, black-and-white film and slides for photographers across the Bay Area.

Rising demand from Gen Z members seeking hands-on analog photography keeps the shop handling hundreds of rolls daily.

Located on North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa, the local business operates Monday through Saturday.

In a world where most pictures live on phones, Coastal Film Lab is helping keep traditional photography alive.

The Tampa business processes color and black-and-white film, scans negatives and restores old family slides so customers can easily share their memories digitally.

Tampa film lab demand

What they're saying:

Employee Victor Rivera says the demand proves film photography is far from disappearing.

"People that think that film is dead, I'd have to show them what we're doing here. The amount of people that come in day to day and have us process their film is a large amount of people."

The lab handles hundreds of rolls each day, with employees developing film, correcting colors and repairing damaged images.

Rivera says many of the lab’s newer customers are members of Gen Z, who are drawn to the hands-on experience of shooting with film cameras.

For many of the employees, photography started as a hobby before becoming a profession.

Visit the Lab

What you can do:

Coastal Film Lab is located at 1704 N. Nebraska Ave. in Tampa. The shop is open Monday through Saturday.