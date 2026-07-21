TSA Gold+ program: Tampa International Airport joining public-private security partnership

The Brief Tampa International Airport is joining a new public-private security initiative known as the TSA Gold+ program. Instead of working for the federal government, employees will be hired by private contractors, though screening rules and TSA PreCheck benefits remain the same. Union leaders express concern over private corporate motives, while the TSA hasn't disclosed when the rollout will begin.



Tampa International Airport is joining a new nationwide voluntary program that transfers airport security operations to private contractors while maintaining federal oversight.

Tampa airport security shifts

What we know:

TPA and Des Moines International Airport in Iowa are the first two airports in the nation to opt into the TSA Gold+ program. The voluntary nationwide program transitions airport security into a public-private partnership.

Private contractors will run security screening and maintain security equipment. However, the Transportation Security Administration will still have oversight, and security must still meet TSA standards.

For travelers, airline industry experts say the screening process won't change, and passengers will still have access to TSA PreCheck and TSA Touchless ID. As part of the shift, security workers will no longer be federal employees. Instead, they'll work for the private contractor.

Private contractor workforce impact

The backstory:

"The TSA was created in the wake of 9/11 as a federal agency to establish not only more rigor, but more consistency, and provide federal government oversight into airport security screening," Henry Harteveldt, an airline industry analyst with Atmosphere Research Group, said.

He says about 20 other airports across the country are currently using private contractors for security. Harteveldt says one of the biggest benefits of a private-public partnership security program is that airport security won't be impacted during a government shutdown.

"If we ever have another government funding shut down, TSA won't be impacted," he said. "Tampa airport security screening won't be impacted because TSA will pay these companies in advance and their funding is guaranteed so that workers are paid regardless."

Harteveldt noted that there could be issues if the private contractor isn't able to hire enough employees.

"TPA’s decision to join TSA Gold+ reflects the Airport’s strong commitment to modernization, innovation, and operational resilience in aviation security," a TPA spokesperson said. "The change to privatization not only reduces disruption risks caused by lapses in federal appropriations or government shutdowns but also allows greater flexibility in exploring new screening checkpoint infrastructure and technology to enhance the customer experience."

Union concerns over privatization

The other side:

Union representatives raised concerns about privatizing airport security.

"They have a bottom line," Christopher Finlay, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 556, said. "So their primary goal is to make sure that they're profitable, and then, whatever the other thing is. And in this case, it's the mission that TSA is already doing."

Finlay argued that passing legislation to protect employee pay during shutdowns is a better solution than privatization.

"This new program would put private contractors in control not only of security screening functions but the screening technology itself – the very machines that detect explosives, weapons, and other prohibited items," the AFGE said in a statement on its website. "While TSA staff theoretically would provide oversight, they would no longer be directly in charge of screening passengers or carry-on items at these participating airports."

TSA Gold Plus timeline

What we don't know:

TSA has not answered questions regarding when or how the TSA Gold+ program will roll out. A TSA spokesperson shared the following statement with FOX 13 on Tuesday:

"TSA Gold+ presents a new way for TPA to deliver exceptional service to every traveler, while advancing security, efficiency, and the overall airport experience. Throughout this transition, we remain committed to operational stability and supporting our employees.

We look forward to working closely with TPA to implement enhancements that will benefit everyone who travels through this airport."