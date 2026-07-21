Driver loses control of SUV before slamming into Carrollwood restaurant, 3 vehicles

The Brief A Ford Expedition hit three vehicles before crashing into the Plate Tapas restaurant on North Dale Mabry Highway in Carrollwood Tuesday. The driver of the SUV received treatment for minor injuries, while no other injuries were reported from the scene. Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed that impairment was not a factor in the multi-vehicle crash.



An SUV driver lost control and crashed into a Carrollwood restaurant Tuesday afternoon after hitting three other vehicles in the parking lot.

Carrollwood Dale Mabry Highway crash

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the driver lost control of the Ford expedition, slamming into the Plate Tapas restaurant, which is located at 13134 North Dale Mabry Highway. Before that, deputies said the SUV hit three other vehicles in the parking lot.

The driver of the Expedition did have minor injuries after the crash, but no other injuries were reported.

HCSO's crash investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the specific cause of the crash or the identity of the driver. Deputies confirmed there were no signs of impairment as the investigation into the collision continues.