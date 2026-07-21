Driver loses control of SUV before slamming into Carrollwood restaurant, 3 vehicles
CARROLLWOOD, Fla. - An SUV driver lost control and crashed into a Carrollwood restaurant Tuesday afternoon after hitting three other vehicles in the parking lot.
Carrollwood Dale Mabry Highway crash
What we know:
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the driver lost control of the Ford expedition, slamming into the Plate Tapas restaurant, which is located at 13134 North Dale Mabry Highway. Before that, deputies said the SUV hit three other vehicles in the parking lot.
The driver of the Expedition did have minor injuries after the crash, but no other injuries were reported.
HCSO's crash investigation
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the specific cause of the crash or the identity of the driver. Deputies confirmed there were no signs of impairment as the investigation into the collision continues.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, which provided details regarding the vehicle crash investigation.