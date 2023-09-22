Tampa named one of best coffee cities in America: Report

article

Tampa was named one of the best "coffee cities" in America in a recent report from WalletHub.

According to the report, Tampa is the 6th best city for java lovers. The study compared the 100 most populated cities in the country across 12 key metrics to determine overall scores out of 100.

MORE JAVA: 'Judd Java': Coffee company names brew after Polk Sheriff Grady Judd

Those factors included the average price per pack of coffee, the average price of a Cappuccino, the share of adult coffee drinkers, and more.

San Francisco earned the top spot in the report, with Orlando, Portland, and Seattle also ranking high.

The National Coffee Association found that 65% of Americans drink coffee every day, and a total of 491 million cups were consumed daily.