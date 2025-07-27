Tampa hits 100 degrees breaking all-time temperature record

The Brief Tampa has broken the all-time temperature record after hitting 100 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record of 99 degrees was set on June 26, 2020. In Tampa, a heat advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday.



Record heat has hit Florida hard this weekend and Tampa Bay has now hit a new high temperature milestone.

On Sunday, the temperature hit 100 degrees in Tampa at around 3:10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The backstory:

The previous record of 99 degrees was set on June 26, 2020.

This is the hottest it has ever been in Tampa since record keeping began in 1890.

In Tampa, a heat advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Big picture view:

FOX 13 meteorologist Nash Rhodes says a ridge of high pressure (heat dome) and lack of rain allowed for the high temperatures on Sunday.

He also says it was the perfect combination for super-charged surface heating.

Hot temperatures are expected to continue until Tuesday as a heat advisory will be reinstated again from noon until 7 p.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

