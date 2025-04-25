Tampa house fire that sparked blaze next door is under investigation: HCFR
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a Tampa home to go up in flames and spread next door.
What we know:
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue’s dispatch center began getting 911 calls shortly before 3:30 p.m. from people reporting a fire at 6507 Johns Road in Tampa that had spread to the adjacent house.
First responders battled both blazes and stopped the fire from spreading.
Firefighters say nobody was inside either home and no injuries have been reported.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what sparked the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
