Tampa International Airport air traffic controllers miss first paycheck amid shutdown, travelers expect delays

The Brief Tuesday marked the first day without a paycheck for air traffic controllers, a profession that's already dealing with staffing shortages. At TPA, air traffic controllers handed out fliers to travelers, asking for their support. Airports across the country are experiencing delays with air traffic control shortages.



Air traffic controllers across the nation are facing financial uncertainty as they missed their first paycheck since the onset of the government shutdown.

Despite the lack of pay, these essential workers continue to ensure the safety of air travel, as they are required to work during the shutdown. At Tampa International Airport (TPA), air traffic controllers took their concerns directly to travelers, appealing for support in their efforts to end the shutdown.

RELATED: Major airports issue ground stops due to air traffic controller staffing shortages amid government shutdown

Why you should care:

Matthew Chapman, an air traffic controller at TPA and local NACA president, expressed the frustration felt by many in his profession.

"Today was payday, and we collected a $0 paycheck," Chapman said. "We are hoping we can get them to reach out to their local representatives and encourage them to stop the shutdown."

Chapman highlighted the existing challenges faced by air traffic controllers, who were already working overtime or six days a week due to a shortage of personnel. He personally worked 32 hours of overtime in the last pay period.

MORE: What you can and can't get if your flight is delayed or canceled during the shutdown

"How am I gonna pay my mortgage, my car payments, put gas in my car, food on my table, medical bills?" he asked.

The financial strain has affected Chapman’s family, with his daughters offering to give up their after-school activities to help ease the burden.

"It breaks your heart," Chapman shared.

Dig deeper:

Despite these challenges, he emphasized the commitment of air traffic controllers to their roles.

READ: Federal workers brace for missed paycheck as shutdown enters 5th week

"We don't want to become a safety issue," said Chapman. "I don't believe it is a safety issue at this time."

The impact of the shutdown is being felt at other major airports as well.

At Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), flights were briefly grounded on Tuesday due to air traffic controller shortages. Some controllers are reportedly using sick days to work second jobs, leading to further disruptions.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned travelers to expect more delays, stating, "Well, I've looked at the FAA budget to see if we could find resources to pay our controllers.... The answer is open up the government."

During the 2018-19 shutdown, the stress on air traffic controllers, along with travel impacts and safety concerns, ultimately led to a budget being passed.

MORE: No SNAP benefits to be issued in November, USDA confirms

"At about the 25-day point out of 35, the stress on the controllers is really what broke the shutdown at that time, and we ended it," said Daniel Elwell, the FAA's deputy administrator.

What's next:

Chapman hopes this shutdown doesn’t extend into the holiday season, when travelers could really feel the impact.

"Its one of the most stressful jobs there is to do. To add on these extra stressors, is not worth it," he said.

In response to the ongoing situation, new legislation from Senator Ted Cruz, focusing solely on paying air traffic controllers and TSA agents, could be voted on next week.