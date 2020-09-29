Tampa International Airport becomes first U.S. airport to offer COVID-19 tests for passengers

The Tampa International Airport announced they will offering passengers COVID-19 testing before they head out to their final destination. It will be the only airport in the country offering the option to flyers.

On Tuesday, airport and BayCare officials announced the pilot program, saying it's an extra step for safety and they hope it will restore consumer confidence.

They said the testing availability is also due to many destinations around the world requiring travelers to provide a negative test result in order to avoid any restrictions upon arrival.

The program will be available to all passengers with tickets who are flying or have flown within three days and can show proof of travel.

They will have the rapid tests, which produce results in about 15 minutes, or the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) nasal swab test, which provide results in about two days. The PCR tests cost $125, while the antigen test costs $57. The pilot program charges passengers to cover lab costs, staffing and other related expenses.

Officials said passengers can pay with a credit card, and apply for reimbursement through their insurance company.

The testing site will be located inside the Main Terminal near the Airside F shuttle. The tests are offered on a walk-in basis beginning Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“As a gateway to the West Coast of Florida with a growing market for international travel, Tampa International Airport has a responsibility to explore safe, rapid and affordable ways to keep our travelers, their destinations and our community as safe and healthy as possible,” TPA CEO Joe Lopano said in a statement. “We’re thankful to our partners at BayCare in helping us create a pilot program that gives us a step in the right direction, as well as providing a valuable service to our passengers.”

