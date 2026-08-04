Tampa International Airport donates hundreds of unclaimed bags to foster kids

The Brief Tampa International Airport is working with Hillsborough County Children's Services to donate unclaimed luggage to foster children. TPA donated 238 unclaimed suitcases, backpacks, strollers and car seats this year to foster children to use when they move to a new home. Hillsborough County Children's Services accepts luggage donations from the public through its Duffels of Dignity program.



Tampa International Airport is repurposing hundreds of unclaimed luggage items to serve hundreds of local foster children in Hillsborough County.

Tampa airport luggage donation

What we know:

Hundreds of suitcases, backpacks and duffel bags are forgotten or left behind at Tampa International Airport each year. TPA officials say bags may not be picked up from baggage claim, be left around the airport or lost for other reasons.

The airport's lost and found department holds missing bags for 30 days while attempting to locate owners. While unclaimed items were previously thrown away, airport officials started partnering with Hillsborough County Children's Services to repurpose the bags.

Last year, TPA donated 119 bags in what was expected to be a one-time donation.

The airport has decided to turn this into an annual partnership with the county. This year, TPA is donating 238 bags, in addition to a few strollers and car seats.

Hillsborough County foster care

What they're saying:

Hillsborough County Children's Services established the Duffels of Dignity program several years ago to collect bags for local foster children. Leaders of the program say more than 1,000 children are currently in foster care across Hillsborough County.

"When they're removed, it is the most traumatic experience of their life," Craig Jewesak, the administrative services coordinator for Hillsborough County Children Services, said. "And when they have to take their items in a trash bag, it sets a tone for them that they don't have a worth. But these bags, these ones that are in great shape and good condition and the new duffel bags and backpacks that we have, this is sending a new message to these kids. This is letting them know that they're valued."

What you can do:

The county says you can help by donating new or gently used luggage to the Duffels of Dignity program through Hillsborough County Children's Services. You can also donate items like socks, toiletries and other personal care items.

You can find more information about how to donate here.