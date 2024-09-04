Tampa International Airport releases new renderings of Airside D terminal
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport has released new renderings of what will be its newest airside terminal, opening in 2028.
Airside D looking to the east, with Airside C, the Airport Marriott, TPA's FAA Air Traffic Control Tower and the Main Terminal visible. (Photo courtesy: TPA)
TPA's 16-gate, $1.5 billion Airside D will be the airport's first new airside in almost 20 years, according to airport officials.
READ: TPA updates Airside D plans as airport works to keep up with Bay Area’s rapid growth
The terminal's design includes:
- Two levels plus a mezzanine for 2 airline lounges with views of the airfield and the bay
- International Passenger Arrival Processing Area on the first floor
- Shopping and dining locations at the center of the Airside, offering 360-degree views of the gates
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
Airside D will be located northwest of TPA's main terminal and will feature ample natural light and views of the bay, according to a TPA news release.
The design process is currently at 15%, so officials said these images are subject to change as the design evolves.