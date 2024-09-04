Expand / Collapse search

Tampa International Airport releases new renderings of Airside D terminal

Published  September 4, 2024 6:15am EDT
Tampa International Airport
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport has released new renderings of what will be its newest airside terminal, opening in 2028. 

Airside D looking to the east, with Airside C, the Airport Marriott, TPA's FAA Air Traffic Control Tower and the Main Terminal visible. (Photo courtesy: TPA)

TPA's 16-gate, $1.5 billion Airside D will be the airport's first new airside in almost 20 years, according to airport officials. 

The terminal's design includes:

  • Two levels plus a mezzanine for 2 airline lounges with views of the airfield and the bay
  • International Passenger Arrival Processing Area on the first floor
  • Shopping and dining locations at the center of the Airside, offering 360-degree views of the gates

Airside D will be located northwest of TPA's main terminal and will feature ample natural light and views of the bay, according to a TPA news release. 

The design process is currently at 15%, so officials said these images are subject to change as the design evolves. 