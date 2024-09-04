Tampa International Airport releases new renderings of Airside D terminal

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Tampa International Airport has released new renderings of what will be its newest airside terminal, opening in 2028.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Airside D looking to the east, with Airside C, the Airport Marriott, TPA's FAA Air Traffic Control Tower and the Main Terminal visible. (Photo courtesy: TPA)

TPA's 16-gate, $1.5 billion Airside D will be the airport's first new airside in almost 20 years, according to airport officials.

The terminal's design includes:

Two levels plus a mezzanine for 2 airline lounges with views of the airfield and the bay

International Passenger Arrival Processing Area on the first floor

Shopping and dining locations at the center of the Airside, offering 360-degree views of the gates

Airside D will be located northwest of TPA's main terminal and will feature ample natural light and views of the bay, according to a TPA news release.

The design process is currently at 15%, so officials said these images are subject to change as the design evolves.