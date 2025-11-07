Tampa International not seeing huge delays yet despite FAA airspace reductions

The Brief The impact of the government shutdown on Tampa International Airport has been muted, so far. Eighteen out of 530 flights were canceled on Friday, and that number is expected to grow as the shutdown drags on. Sen. Rick Scott also expects the cost of plane tickets for flights that do take off will steadily increase.



Travelers at Tampa International Airport are not feeling the worst effects of the government shutdown, even after the airport was listed as one of forty where flights will be restricted by up to ten percent.

What we know:

So far, cancellations have been rare. Eighteen out of 530 flights have been canceled, which is about 3 percent.

That's more than a normal day, but less than when there is a weather event or computer meltdown.

Dig deeper:

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) does not see any progress being made at ending this now record-long shutdown.

Scott is worried that as this shutdown goes forward, the likelihood of more cancellations will increase, and that the cost of a ticket will also go up.

Airlines are doing their best to warn passengers a day in advance, which means that most will know before they come to the airport whether things are a go.

One thing to keep in mind is that if your flight is canceled, you are entitled to a full refund, not just a credit.

"If you're going on vacation, it's bad enough, but if you have to go because your grandmother passed away, or you have to go because your daughter's getting married, and you almost don't have any choice. You're gonna pay the higher price," he said.

What they're saying:

Travelers are furious at the impasse, with some saying that political gamesmanship seems to be the prevailing sentiment in Washington.

I think the folks in our government need to remember that they work for the American people," said traveler Mike Bock. "Get their act together, start talking like adults, and get this thing fixed."

There are also concerns that weather in the northeast this weekend could cause more cancellations, and that could even further compound the current problem.

"Trying to keep up with it," said Chelsea Arbisi, who is traveling to South Carolina. "There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding it, trying to get back home, but hopefully it'll be an okay trip, and we'll be able to make it back to our loved ones afterward."

Travel experts say that by the end of the weekend, if the shutdown is not solved, things could get dramatically worse.

"Travelers should start thinking about alternate plans, whether that's taking a new flight at a different day further down in the future, or that means looking into the policies of what your hotel says," said Katy Nastro of Going.com. "Is it a non-refundable? What exactly have you had gotten in? What travel arrangements can be shifted? It's a very high likelihood that plans need to be changed."

What's next:

