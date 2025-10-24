Tampa Jewish Family Services opens new food pantry to meet growing need amid government shutdown

The Brief Tampa Jewish Family Services opened a second food pantry on Friday at Congregation Rodeph Sholom in South Tampa. The move comes amid growing food insecurity and fears over a potential federal government shutdown that could disrupt SNAP (food stamp) benefits. Organizers said the number of families seeking food assistance in Tampa has surged over the past five years due to rising costs of rent, groceries and utilities. Feeding Tampa Bay is also preparing to assist hundreds more residents and federal workers affected by the shutdown.



With many families worried about how a possible government shutdown could affect their food assistance, Tampa Jewish Family Services opened a new food pantry on Friday to meet the growing need.

What we know:

The new pantry, located at Congregation Rodeph Sholom in South Tampa, is the second operated by Tampa Jewish Family Services. CEO Dr. Beth Ann Gemunder said the organization distributes more than 350 bags of food each month serving as many as 1,000 people.

"I feel like it’s our responsibility as human beings to make sure that our neighbors are fed, and they have food to eat," Gemunder said.

She noted that demand for food aid has risen sharply in recent years as the cost of living has climbed across the Tampa Bay area.

"The price of everything has risen simultaneously," she added.

Local perspective:

Families like that of Tampa resident Tonisha Martin rely on the organization’s services to make ends meet.

"There’s days where I’m frustrated, and I might just want to give up, but I can’t," Martin said. "I teach my kids to have an attitude of gratitude and be thankful for what we have."

The pantry’s opening comes at a tense time. Federal officials have warned states that funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) may be disrupted by the government shutdown, leaving thousands of families uncertain about where they’ll find food next month.

"This past week our phones [have been] ringing off the hook with people truly panicked," Gemunder said. "Not just our current clients, but people we’ve yet to meet who are terrified."

Feeding Tampa Bay is also preparing for an influx of families, expecting to serve at least 300 additional people this weekend. The nonprofit has launched a program focused on supporting federal workers and is coordinating with other local organizations to expand capacity.

"As an organization, we’ve been through pandemics and hurricanes and shutdowns, and we know how to do this," said Thomas Mantz, Feeding Tampa Bay’s CEO.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long SNAP benefits would be delayed if the federal shutdown occurs, or how many local families could lose access to food assistance. Organizers are monitoring the situation closely and bracing for additional demand.

What's next:

The new South Tampa food pantry will be open on the last Tuesday of each month, while the organization’s Citrus Park location continues to operate on the first Thursday of each month.