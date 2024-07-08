Death investigation underway after man found shot: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hillsborough County deputies are working to figure out who shot and killed a man in a neighborhood Monday evening.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to a shooting call shortly before 6 p.m. along North Cameron Avenue, north of Tampa International Airport.

HCSO said the man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the sheriff's office.

