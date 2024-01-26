Convicted drunk driver who killed Tampa bicyclist breaks down in court before sentencing

The Tampa man charged with DUI manslaughter in the death of a bicyclist more than a year ago had a meltdown in court on Friday.

Taylor Moise pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in th death of Joshua Kidd. During his plea sentencing, things came to a halt when Moise heard from the victim's little sister, Emily Clark.

As she was explaining the heartbreak of losing her brother, she was interrupted by Moise, who unleashed a wailing scream while he sat in the jury box. He then fell to the ground and curled into a ball of tears.

Moise had to be escorted out of the courtroom to compose himself.

Prosecutors said Kidd was struck and killed while riding his bike on Hartford and South 54th Street in Tampa back in May 2022. They said Moise was driving drunk and speeding, and he was clocked going 109 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The impact of the crash was so catastrophic that Kidd’s body was dismembered.

Kidd's mother, Marsha Nickerson, spoke first during Moise's hearing on Friday.

"Mr. Moise took my son," Nickerson said. "Our lives are forever changed, the pain that he has brought to my family is indescribable."

Emmett Kidd, the father of the victim, also described his anguish in court.

"I just don’t agree with the sentence," Emmett said. "I think everybody should be able to see the pictures. I don’t want to see them, my son was in six pieces. I don’t think it’s fair, I think he needs to get the max."

Moise was brought back into the courtroom after he calmed down to hear from Tampa Judge Mark Kiser.

"I hope that you can learn from this horrible decision you made that led to destroying so many lives," said Kiser.

And with that, the judge sentenced Moise to the terms of the agreement that included 12 years in prison followed by 11 years of probation.