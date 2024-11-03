Deadly stabbing in Tampa under investigation: HCSO
CARROLLWOOD, Fla. - A Tampa man, 19, died of stab wounds early Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
Deputies at Northgreen Apartment Complex in Carrollwood responding to the stabbing.
Deputies say the stabbing happened at around 2:20 a.m. at Northgreen at Carrollwood Apartments, located at Northgreen Avenue.
The victim died at a local hospital. Authorities have not provided any information on the suspect, but they say an investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
