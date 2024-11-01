Expand / Collapse search

Driver arrested for DUI after hitting pedestrian near SoHo shopping plaza in Tampa: Police

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 1, 2024 4:39pm EDT
    TAMPA, Fla. - A driver was arrested for DUI manslaughter more than a week after a crash that killed a pedestrian on South Howard in Tampa, officials said. 

    The Tampa Police Department said 27-year-old Pjeter Nesti Paci is now behind bars in Pinellas County. 

    Investigators said the crash happened just after 2:45 a.m. on October 22 in the 400 block of South Howard Avenue. Authorities said Paci was driving out of a shopping plaza at Howard Avenue and Horatio Street in a 2013 Chevrolet HD2500 truck when he hit a 35-year-old man. 

    Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail. 

    The truck didn't come to a complete stop before entering the road, according to TPD. The pedestrian was standing near the edge of the road when the truck hit him. 

    The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died. Paci remained at the scene of the crash, according to officers. 

    Paci will be taken to the Orient Road Jail in Tampa at a later time. 

