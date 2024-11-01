Driver arrested for DUI after hitting pedestrian near SoHo shopping plaza in Tampa: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A driver was arrested for DUI manslaughter more than a week after a crash that killed a pedestrian on South Howard in Tampa, officials said.

The Tampa Police Department said 27-year-old Pjeter Nesti Paci is now behind bars in Pinellas County.

Investigators said the crash happened just after 2:45 a.m. on October 22 in the 400 block of South Howard Avenue. Authorities said Paci was driving out of a shopping plaza at Howard Avenue and Horatio Street in a 2013 Chevrolet HD2500 truck when he hit a 35-year-old man.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

The truck didn't come to a complete stop before entering the road, according to TPD. The pedestrian was standing near the edge of the road when the truck hit him.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died. Paci remained at the scene of the crash, according to officers.

Paci will be taken to the Orient Road Jail in Tampa at a later time.

