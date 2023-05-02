Tampa man goes missing in Smoky Mountains

article

Park rangers in North Carolina are searching for a Tampa man who disappeared in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Gordon Kaye, 69, was last seen in the lower loop of Deep Creek campground on Saturday, April 22. His family reported him missing on April 26.

Kay is 5’10" tall, weighs a little more than 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He may be suffering from a mental health crisis.

Anyone who saw Kaye or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Great Smoky Mountains National Park Dispatch at 865-436-1230 or Swain County Dispatch at 828-488-2196.