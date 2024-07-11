Tampa man hit, killed after stopping semi-truck having a mechanical issue: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A deadly crash closed a Mulberry road for several hours on Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say Rafael Bubaire, 49, of Tampa, was driving a Phos semi-truck hauling a dump trailer around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he stopped his rig in the northbound lane of Old Hwy 37 near Jamison Road, presumably due to a mechanical issue. (Deputies at the scene later said one of the right tires was flat).

Bubaire got out to see what was going on, according to PCSO.

At the same time, Christopher Braswell, 19, of Tampa, was driving a 2000 white Chevy truck south on Old Highway 37 when he saw the stopped semi-truck in the northbound lane and heard a loud noise.

At that time, deputies say Bubaire suddenly appeared in front of Braswell’s truck from the area of the rear semi-axles.

Investigators say Braswell was unable to avoid striking Bubaire, who died at the scene.

Braswell, who deputies say was not injured, immediately stopped and cooperated with law enforcement.

According to investigators, it was dark in the rural area at the time of the crash.

They added that Braswell did not appear to be impaired or distracted.

The roadway in that area was shut down for several hours during the investigation but has since reopened.

