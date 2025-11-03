Tampa man survives Melissa in Jamaica

The Brief David Luckain says he never feared hurricanes, but Melissa was "horrible." Luckain owns two Jamaican restaurants in Tampa. A Reggae concert benefit is planned and donations are being accepted at several local Caribbean restaurants.



Tampa businessman David Luckain was born in Jamaica. He was there visiting when Hurricane Melissa hit the Island on October 28th and says he's never experienced anything like it.

"It was horrific," says Luckain. "I've been nonchalant when hurricanes came to Florida because I figured in Jamaica it was going to be the same thing, but it was a whole different experience."

Luckain and his wife survived uninjured, but flights were scarce. They had to fly to the Cayman Islands to get back to Tampa.

Luckain is presenting a benefit Reggae concert on Sunday, November 9, at his Wha Gwaan Jamaican Restaurant at 12910 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa. It begins at 4 p.m.

You're asked to bring a donation of supplies or non-perishable food. Donations are also being accepted at The Jerk Hut Restaurant at 1241 E Fowler Ave.

Local Caribbean Organizations hope to fill several shipping containers with supplies and food and ship them to Jamaica as quickly as possible.

