City of Tampa to hold 'mass casualty' drill at convention center

Dozens of agencies will participate in a full-scale ‘mass casualty incident' exercise at the Tampa Convention Center on Wednesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department, Tampa Fire Rescue, and 25 participating agencies will train on responding to a mass casualty incident.

City officials say the exercise will involve simulated explosions and close multiple streets near Downtown Tampa for hours early Wednesday morning.

"This exercise is crucial for our city. It prepares us to respond effectively to any worst-case scenario and ensures the safety of our community," said Mayor Jane Castor. "I am proud of our city’s proactive approach and the commitment to readiness our police and fire personnel have in the face of unforeseen disasters."

The exercise is designed to test the responsibilities of law enforcement and other emergency personnel in Tampa, according to officials.

The following road closures will be in place near the Tampa Convention Center on Wednesday, lasting until 12 p.m.: