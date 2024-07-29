Tampa mayor to discuss potentially making city watering restrictions permanent

City leaders in Tampa, including Mayor Jane Castor, will hold a press conference Monday where they'll discuss potentially making water restrictions permanent.

The restrictions began on December 1, mandating that residents in Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties could only water their lawns once a week.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District initially declared a modified phase one water shortage due to ongoing dry conditions throughout the region.

And even though it has rained consistently as of late, the rainfall deficit for the past year is 7 ½ inches. The lakes, rivers, and reservoirs also aren't at normal levels yet.

Water levels at the CW Bill Young Reservoir in Lithia that supplies Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties are at just 20 percent. The once-a-week restrictions were set to expire in July, but the management district extended the rules until September 1.

Tampa leaders say since the receptions started, we've dropped our water usage by about four million gallons a day. And watering your lawn accounts is about half of a home's water usage, they say.

"It's just sort of a passive, you're turning on your water," Sarah Burns with the Tampa Water Department said. "You don't think about the implications that that has. And then when you multiply it by everybody else in the city doing that, it turns into a really big number.

Currently, Tampa residents can't water their lawns between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., and your watering day depends on the last digit of your address.

Tampa City Council will vote on the potential change on Thursday.