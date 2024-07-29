Tracking the Tropics: Tropical wave brewing in Atlantic has increased chances of development

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

After multiple weeks of inactivity in the tropics due to Saharan dust, a tropical wave has awakened in the Atlantic and has a decent chance of developing, the NHC reports.

According to the National Hurricane Center, an approaching tropical wave is expected to interact with an area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic in the coming days.

The NHC gives this tropical wave a 0 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 50 percent chance of development over the next week.

If it does develop, though, environmental conditions could be conducive for it to grow, and a tropical depression could form mid to late week while the system is in the vicinity of the northern Leeward Islands or Greater Antilles.

Generally, though, FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said it's not something to worry about just yet, just something to keep an eye on.