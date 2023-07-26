Tampa mayor says bike lanes needed along streets parallel to Riverwalk

article

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor can envision a Riverwalk without cyclists.

"Ultimately, I'd like to move bicycles off Riverwalk, but before that happens we need to provide bike lanes along Ashley Drive and other streets that parallel Riverwalk," shared Castor in a statement Wednesday.

While there are no further details or exact dates set for installing those specific bike lanes, it’s a topic – and potential plan -- that has residents split down the middle.

Merrell Dickey has lived near the Riverwalk for six years. He told FOX 13 that Tampa police and the city have done a good job of stopping the large groups of teenagers doing wheelies that he used to see frequently on the Riverwalk. But cyclists traveling at high speeds continues to be a problem.

READ: Electric planes, new terminal included in Tampa International Airport’s updated Master Plan

"I'm happy seeing bikes out here sometimes, but other times, it's dangerous because they're going super fast," Dickey said.

Joanie Antonuccio said her dog has almost gotten hit a few times while walking on the Riverwalk.

"It's called the sidewalk for a reason just to walk on," Antonuccio, who would support a ban of bikes on the Riverwalk, said. "And a lot of people just fly up and down here, and it gets a little crazy."

Some pet owners are concerned about speeder on the Riverwalk.

Bikers are only supposed to go 5 mph while on the Riverwalk. Cyclist Richard Grotke said he maintains an appropriate speed and yields to pedestrians while on the waterfront path but admits he’s seen cyclists going too fast.

READ: 27-year-old pedestrian killed in fatal crash on Veterans Expressway

"Some people just go three or four times faster than they should. That could lead to problems. But so long as people do the right thing, I don't see a problem [with bikes on the Riverwalk]," Grotke said.

St. Thomas University president David A. Armstrong was in town and walking on the Riverwalk Wednesday, something he says he tries to do every time he’s here. He said he’s noticed his Miami-area neighborhood has similar problems to Tampa.

"I don't personally like bikers on the sidewalk with walkers. Most people really don't look out for the walker, and they don't warn the walker. And I've seen some people really get injured with that," Armstrong said.

"We want to encourage more bicycles and fewer cars throughout the city, but we also need cyclists on Riverwalk to slow down and respect everyone else enjoying the pathway," Castor said.

Motorized bikes have become more and more popular on the Riverwalk as well. Scooters are not permitted on the waterfront path.