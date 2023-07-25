27-year-old pedestrian killed in fatal crash on Veterans Expressway

article

A 27-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on Monday night.

The Tampa Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Veterans Expressway near Courtney Campbell Causeway at 9:43 p.m. regarding a pedestrian, Alexander Rowland, standing in the northbound roadway throwing liquid at vehicles.

Police say that before they could reach Rowland, he was struck by a black Hyundai Sante Fe before being hit by a second vehicle, possibly a four-door sedan.

The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and was cooperative. Investigators say they are still attempting to locate and identify the driver of the second vehicle.

There currently are no criminal charges pending, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.