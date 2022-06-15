Tampa meditation studio uses sound therapy to promote healing

Tampa’s first dedicated meditation studio is helping people clear their minds through sound.

Bliss Bar Studio focuses on sound therapy, which is a meditation technique that helps improve mental, physical and emotional health.

The studio offers group sound baths, which involves lying on a mat and listening to crystal and Himalayan sound bowls.

"The vibrations from the bowls activates our energetic beings and when it activates our cells it helps us feel our best," stated Niajae Wallace, owner of Bliss Bar Studio. "Crystal sound bowls produce a pure tone, which is measured in Hertz and that frequency activated our brain waves. We have five brain waves and it takes you into the Theta brain wave, which is that meditative state. If you’re a seasoned meditator, you can go into that brain wave without it, but because of the Hertz, it takes you right into that space and that is where the healing happens."

Wallace opened Bliss Bar because she wanted to make mediation and mindfulness more accessible.

"A lot of people say to me I can’t meditate and so I want to change that perspective and show people that there’s a way you can balance and center yourself," Wallace said. "If you’ve never experienced a sound bath, it is basically a really blissful nap. A lot of people fall asleep. It is a full relaxation experience, allowing your body to just let go and you come out of the session feeling rejuvenated."

