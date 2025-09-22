Tampa mom reacts after Trump links Tylenol use in pregnancy to autism

The Brief President Trump said Tylenol use during pregnancy is tied to autism – a claim pediatricians dispute. A Tampa mother whose son has autism said families deserve answers but warned against focusing only on one possible cause. Experts stress Tylenol is still considered the safest option for pain and fever during pregnancy.



President Donald Trump, alongside Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., announced on Monday that they believe acetaminophen — the active ingredient in Tylenol — is linked to higher autism rates when used during pregnancy.

The FDA is expected to issue guidance advising doctors to limit its use unless medically necessary.

The other side:

Many physicians quickly pushed back. Dr. Mona Amin, a pediatrician, said the research being cited overlooks genetics and other factors:

"They are grabbing straws… These studies didn’t look at genetics, which we know is a huge factor for autism, family history, or other variables," said Amin.

She added that Tylenol plays an important role for treating pain, migraines or fevers during pregnancy, and that the benefits outweigh potential risks.

Local perspective:

Brittany Collins, a Tampa Bay area mother whose son has autism, told FOX 13 she couldn’t recall if she used Tylenol during pregnancy, but worries the announcement may leave parents with more questions than answers.

"Years later, you may now know your child is autistic, and now you’re thinking on what are the causes… and have to remember if you took Tylenol or not years ago and if you did, did they have anything to do with the diagnosis? But, I don't believe that that is the main answer. I mean, it could play into the cause of it, but I think there are many links and I think they should also be considered."

She went on to say her son was born very premature, and that plays a big role.

What they're saying:

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists released a statement reinforcing that acetaminophen remains a safe and important option during pregnancy. They note that alternatives like ibuprofen and aspirin carry greater risks for complications.