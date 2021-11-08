Tampa Museum of Art unveils expansion plans

The Tampa Museum of Art has announced plans for a $68-million expansion. Among the changes are a new rooftop terrace and a four-story structure that will extend above the Hillsborough River.

In total, the museum will grow from 69,000 to 125,000 square feet.

The museum's director says the extra space will allow them to cater to the public even more.

"This right-sizing of our museum has been part of our long-term strategic plan to meet the needs of our community partnerships, our education programs, and growing our permanent collections, and focusing on the museum's long-term sustainability," offered Michael Tomor, Ph.D.

Construction on the museum's expansion will begin once the current renovations are complete. All of the projects are expected to be finished in 2024.