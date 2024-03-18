1 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Tampa nightclub: HCSO

Two men were arrested early Monday morning after a man was shot and injured at the Secrets Gentlemen's Club in Tampa, according to authorities.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, several deputies heard multiple gunshots coming from the nightclub at 1:53 a.m. while on patrol.

Deputies arrived to find a white SUV fleeing from the scene. Upon investigating, detectives found Joar Michel, 39, with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the white SUV, but, despite attempts to pull over the car, the driver didn't comply.

HCSO's Aviation Unit was dispatched to provide surveillance and guide deputies to the suspects' vehicle. The driver eventually approached a stop sign where deputies could box the SUV in to keep it from fleeing again.

Kenneth Jackson, 34, the driver, ran off and was ultimately arrested by Tampa Police Department officers. Jafet Rodriguez, 39, the passenger and shooter, was arrested without incident, according to HCSO.

"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will not stand for any form of violence in our community. These two individuals will be held accountable for their reckless and violent actions," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our deputies and law enforcement partners showcased remarkable skill and teamwork in arresting these perpetrators. Let the message be clear: anyone who believes they can bring violence into our community will meet the full force of the law."