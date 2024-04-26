Ex-Clearwater firefighter accused of exposing himself at 7-Eleven arrested again

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

An ex-Clearwater firefighter accused of exposing himself inside a Pinellas Park 7-Eleven is now facing more charges, according to investigators.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Fisher Davis, 22, was arrested again on two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct.

PCSO detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit began investigating after they found out about more inappropriate conduct between Davis and a 13-year-old girl.

According to investigators, he exposed himself to the victim by lifting his shorts while the two were playing the "blanket game." Davis continued the same behavior almost every weekend from about November 2023 until January 2024, PCSO said.

This comes after the former firefighter was arrested on April 3 by Pinellas Park Police Department. Davis was accused of exposing his sexual organs to an 18-year-old high school student he followed into a 7-Eleven store, deputies said.

Officials said he lifted the leg of his shorts to expose himself in that case.

In both cases, Pinellas deputies said Davis made eye contact with the victims to ensure they knew he was exposing himself to them. He was taken into custody and booked into the Pinellas Jail.

After the incident inside 7-Eleven, the City of Clearwater fired Davis after less than a year of working for the fire department. Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said at the time, "This is a disturbing allegation and not representative of the men and women of Clearwater Fire & Rescue."

Anyone with information on the case or anyone who believes they are a victim is asked to call PCSO Corporal Shannon Millergren at (727) 582-6633.