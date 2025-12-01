Tampa non-profit still on the ground helping Jamaica recover after Hurricane Melissa

The Brief Tampa-based Project Dynamo has spent the past month delivering aid to communities devastated by Category 5 Hurricane Melissa. Many parts of southwest Jamaica remain without roofs, power or access to clean water. The group says more help is still needed, especially tarps and additional supply flights.



Hurricane Melissa made landfall in the Caribbean on October 28 as a Category 5 storm, leaving widespread destruction across Jamaica.

What we know:

More than a month later, many families are still struggling to rebuild, and Tampa non-profit Project Dynamo is among the organizations providing on-the-ground relief.

Team leader James Judge says he has slept in his own bed just five nights in the past month, spending most of his time moving between southwest Jamaica and the group’s supply hub in Pompano Beach.

Project Dynamo flew in as soon as conditions allowed, landing two of the first American planes into Montego Bay with critical supplies.

What They're Seeing:

Judge says the storm left many communities without the basics:

Homes without roofs

Limited access to food, water and electricity

Roads torn apart

Trees stripped bare, "no foliage" in places that were once lush

He describes vast areas where visitors "wouldn’t recognize" familiar places.

What They're Doing:

Over the past month, Project Dynamo teams have distributed food, medical supplies and clean water throughout Westmoreland, Catherine Hall, St. James, and Springmount.

They’ve also evacuated more than 150 Americans. Despite the devastation, Judge says the spirit of the Jamaican people has been striking, filled with gratitude and hope. Tourism is slowly returning as well, though Judge notes the contrast can be jarring.

What is Still Needed:

Project Dynamo says one of the greatest ongoing needs is tarps, as so many homes lost their roofs during the storm.

The non-profit currently has 90,000 pounds of food staged in Pompano Beach, ready for transport to Jamaica once additional supply trips are secured. To learn more, click here.