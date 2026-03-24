Tampa officers rescue man from burning car after medical emergency leads to crash

The Brief Tampa Police officers rescued a man from a burning car after he allegedly had a medical emergency and crashed his car, according to investigators. When officers arrived on the scene, the car's doors were locked, so they smashed the driver's side window and pulled the man to safety. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.



Quick actions by Tampa police officers saved a man’s life on Sunday afternoon after his car burst into flames following a crash at the 3100 block of W Gandy Blvd.

According to investigators, the victim allegedly suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel, causing him to lose control and slam into a pillar.

What we know:

The impact caused the car to become engulfed in heavy smoke and visible flames with the driver still trapped inside.

When officers arrived on the scene, the car's doors were locked, so they smashed the driver's side window and pulled the man to safety.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

TPD says that there was no damage to the building.

What we don't know:

The names of the officers involved have not been released.