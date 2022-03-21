Tampa pastor accused of molesting his foster children

article

An 81-year-old Tampa pastor is in jail after being accused of molesting girls he took in as foster children, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Jesus Manuel Castellano-Mojica was the pastor of Grace Church of the Nazarene which, according to public records is located at a home on Wallace Avenue.

On February 14, the Department of Children and Families notified Tampa police that a 7-year-old girl may have been the victim of sexual abuse.

Police opened an investigation and learned of two additional victims – another 7-year-old girl and a 28-year-old woman who told police she was abused by Castellano at the age of 11.

Police say Castellano served as the foster parent for all three of the victims.

Neighbors in the area said they did not know Castellano well. They saw him mowing his lawn and at times they say they would see young children at the home, but they weren't aware he was running any sort of church.

"They're just not paying attention to their job. They're not going and visiting these families. There are not making sure there is a safe environment for them, a clean safe home away from these predators," neighbor Ken Copeland said.

Castellano was arrested Friday. FOX 13 reach out to Castellano's daughter late Friday. She says the church has no comment.

Police don't believe there are any more victims.

Castellano remains in the Hillsborough County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

He's charged with lewd and lascivious molestation (7-year-old victim), sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation (7-year-old victim) and sexual battery (adult female-incident occurred when she was 11-years-old).