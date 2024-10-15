Tampa Pig Jig rescheduled due to Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Country fans will have to wait a few more weeks to go hog wild at the Tampa Pig Jig.

The annual event, which was scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 19, is being moved to Sunday, November 3 in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

The festival will still be held at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park with gates opening at 11 a.m.

The event will still feature Dierks Bentley, The Revivalists, and Chase Rice, with more artists to be announced soon.

All tickets purchased for the original date will automatically be honored for the new date. Existing ticket holders need no additional steps.

Tickets are $130 and proceeds go to NephCure, funding critical research to find a cure for rare kidney disease.

