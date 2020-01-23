Tampa police arrest armed robbery suspect

article

Elex Junior Jones is under arrest, accused of robbing several people in Ybor City at gunpoint on multiple occasions.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Jones approached the first victims shortly after 11 a.m. on Jan. 16 in the Palm Ave. garage. Police said he pointed a gun at them, demanded property and fled on a bicycle after a brief struggle with one of the victims.

Later that day, Jones followed other victims through a parking lot on his bicycle, pointed a handgun and demanded property, police said. According to officers, he fled with the victim's jewelry, air pods, wallet, cell phone, and various credit cards.

Three days later, Jones allegedly snatched a victim’s purse from her hands as he passed her on a gas-powered mini-bike.

On Jan. 22, officers responded to Jones’ address, where a mini-bike was parked on the side of the house. Police arrested Jones a short time later as he exited the residence. At the time of the arrest, Jones had a pair of air pods on him that were taken during the second robbery. Officers also found a firearm, clothing worn during all three robberies, and property of the victims inside Jones’ house.

Officers arrested Jones and charged him with two counts of Armed Robbery, two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, one count of Carrying a Concealed Firearm, one count of Robbery by Sudden Snatching, and one count of Grand Theft.